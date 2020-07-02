UrduPoint.com
OGDCL Starts Commercial Production From Two More Newly Discovered Wells

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 04:37 PM

Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDCL) on Thursday announced that it had started commercial production of gas from two more newly discovered deposits including Thal East Well-I and Bhimbra Well-I, which was being added in national grid for onward supply to consumers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDCL) on Thursday announced that it had started commercial production of gas from two more newly discovered deposits including Thal East Well-I and Bhimbra Well-I, which was being added in national grid for onward supply to consumers.

The company is getting 10 Million Cubic Feet per Day (MMCFD) gas and 2.25 MMCFD gas from Thar East Well-I and Bhimbra Well-I since June 26 and June 28 respectively, a news release said.

With addition of newly discovered wells in the national production gathering system, the company said, the country would be able to save foreign exchange, provide sufficient supplies to domestic and industrial consumers.

On Wednesday, the company also announced initiating commercial production of gas and condensate for its Dhoke Hussain Field Well-I, located in Kohat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

From there, the OGDCL intended to produce 300 barrels per day oil and 12 million cubic feet per day gas. The first gas production from the well had been injected in the system of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited on June 28.

The company said it had stepped up its field activities for timely completion of the ongoing projects as it was committed to reducing the gap between demand and supply of the commodity aimed at meeting needs of domestic and industrial consumers.

