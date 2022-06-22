UrduPoint.com

OGDCL Strikes 11th Discovery In Nim Block Of Sindh

Faizan Hashmi Published June 22, 2022 | 08:10 PM

OGDCL strikes 11th discovery in Nim block of Sindh

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) on Wednesday announced striking another hydrocarbon discovery at an exploratory well namely Nim East-1, located in District Tando Allah Yar of Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) on Wednesday announced striking another hydrocarbon discovery at an exploratory well namely Nim East-1, located in District Tando Allah Yar of Sindh.

The company had spud the exploratory well on March 21, 2022 by using in-house expertise and in close collaboration with Government Holding (Private) Limited (GHPL) team.

"The Drill Stem Test-1 in the Basal Sand has tested 1,400 Barrels of Oil per Day (BOPD) and 5.02 Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (MMSCFD) gas," OGDCL said in a news release.

The company said it was the 11th discovery in Nim Block which showed the commitment of Nim Joint Venture Partners to exploit the hydrocarbon potential of the block and its aggressive exploration strategy.

"It has opened a new avenue and will positively contribute to mitigating energy demand and supply gap from indigenous resources and will add to the hydrocarbon reserves base of OGDCL and the country," it said.

The company said it was the 15th hydrocarbon discovery made during the current fiscal year that added a total of 147 MMSCFD gas to the national production which stood at 3,463 MMSCFD.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Company Oil March Gas From Government Oil And Gas Development Company Limited Million

Recent Stories

EU parliament backs carbon market reform

EU parliament backs carbon market reform

7 seconds ago
 Irrigation Minister directs initiation of work on ..

Irrigation Minister directs initiation of work on Jabba Dam

8 seconds ago
 China agrees to provide $2.3 bn loan: Miftah

China agrees to provide $2.3 bn loan: Miftah

10 seconds ago
 FM expresses gratitude to Chinese leadership for c ..

FM expresses gratitude to Chinese leadership for continued support

11 seconds ago
 Sport activities reactivated in PTV after three-ye ..

Sport activities reactivated in PTV after three-year gap

3 minutes ago
 Saudi's Grand Holy Mosque gets new 80,000 copies o ..

Saudi's Grand Holy Mosque gets new 80,000 copies of Holy Quran ahead of Hajj

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.