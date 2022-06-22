OGDCL strikes 11th discovery in Nim block of Sindh

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) on Wednesday announced striking another hydrocarbon discovery at an exploratory well namely Nim East-1, located in District Tando Allah Yar of Sindh

The company had spud the exploratory well on March 21, 2022 by using in-house expertise and in close collaboration with Government Holding (Private) Limited (GHPL) team.

"The Drill Stem Test-1 in the Basal Sand has tested 1,400 Barrels of Oil per Day (BOPD) and 5.02 Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (MMSCFD) gas," OGDCL said in a news release.

The company said it was the 11th discovery in Nim Block which showed the commitment of Nim Joint Venture Partners to exploit the hydrocarbon potential of the block and its aggressive exploration strategy.

"It has opened a new avenue and will positively contribute to mitigating energy demand and supply gap from indigenous resources and will add to the hydrocarbon reserves base of OGDCL and the country," it said.

The company said it was the 15th hydrocarbon discovery made during the current fiscal year that added a total of 147 MMSCFD gas to the national production which stood at 3,463 MMSCFD.