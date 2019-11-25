OGDCL to start drilling for Shale gas next month

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) will start drilling first-ever Shale gas well in Sindh from next month to discover massive reserves identified after a study completed in collaboration with United States Agency for International Development in 2015

"According to EIA Shale Gas Assessment Report 2015 (USA); Pakistan has around 105 Trillion Cubic Feet of recoverable shale gas and 9.1 billion Barrels of recoverable shale oil resources," the company said in a statement issued here Monday.

The successful exploitation of shale gas could provide Pakistan with a sustainable supply of natural gas and oil (against EIA estimated recoverable gas resources), it said, adding Pakistan's estimated natural gas demand was about 7-8 Billion Cubic Feet per Day (BCFD), out of which less than 4 BCFD was being produced locally. "There is 50 percent of gas shortfall in the energy mix needs of the country." The OGDCL clarified that the identified resources were not booked as "reserves" and needed to be further rationalized through additional technical information regarding the Shale Reservoir.

The company had conducted Shale Gas Study through M/s Weatherford, USA, using available data including petrophysical, geological, geophysical, geochemical, geomechanical and reservoir of over 117 wells drilled across the Indus Basin.

The study shortlisted priority areas and provided geo-modeling, well design for pilot vertical and horizontal sections along with 'frac design', simulated production profile and tentative cost estimates.

In the light of study, the OGDCL was planning to drill its first ever-dedicated Shale Gas Well, KUC-01 mainly to prove the concept that the Sembar Shales could also be exploited as Hydrocarbon Reservoir and Producer.

The company said the major focus of this experimental effort was not on the economics of the well but on acquiring first hand data to bridge data gaps regarding the "frackability and producibility of the Sembar Shales.

KUC#01 being drilled as first of its type and due to unexpected operational complications, the estimated chance of success (COS) for commercial hydrocarbon production at this point in time is very low (<10%)." The KUC#01 is an experimental pilot project which comprises a vertical or near vertical hole to be drilled down to top of Chiltan Formation. More value and focus at KUC#01 is attached to data acquisition rather than commercial objectives.

"However it will provide a wealth of data regarding behavior of Sembar Shales with respect to its reservoir and completion quality, producibility, test of available technology and equipment etc.," it added The shale project is likely to help in the formulation of Shale Gas Policy and further development scheme for Shale Gas exploitation.

"The Sembar Formation will be extensively cored and logged with all possible analytical tests. Based on these results, the sweet spots will be delineated and data-fracked followed by main-fracks (Rigless). Contingent upon evaluation of data and encouraging results of hydraulic fracturing in vertical pilot hole, 800m horizontal (lateral) hole will be drilled in the best sweet spot with a number of hydraulic frack stages planned in this section for optimized production," the company said.

The OGDCL said it was seriously concerned regarding some media reports about discovery of Shale hydrocarbons by the company, terming them "factually incorrect" as OGDCL had neither shared any information in this regard nor so far drilled any Shale Well.

However, the OGDCL was working on a Shale Pilot Project as explained above which included drilling of Shale well at future date.

"Please note that the OGDCL disseminates all material information to the relevant stakeholders including pakistan stock exchange and London Stock Exchange as per compliance and regulatory requirements. It is, therefore, requested that any information not issued by OGDCL may be ignored."