OGDCL,Justajoo Foundation To Distribute Ration On April 2

Sumaira FH Published April 01, 2024 | 10:00 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Oil and Gas development Company Limited (OGDCL) in partnership with Justajoo Foundation would hold ration distribution ceremony on April 2 (Tuesday)

According to details, ration will be distributed by Chairman Justajoo Foundation Sadaf Raza Waraich among needy and destitute people at Global Palace, near Palm Residency from 4 pm to 7 pm.

APP/nsm

