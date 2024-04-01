OGDCL,Justajoo Foundation to distribute ration on April 2

Oil and Gas development Company Limited (OGDCL) in partnership with Justajoo Foundation would hold ration distribution ceremony on April 2 (Tuesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Oil and Gas development Company Limited (OGDCL) in partnership with Justajoo Foundation would hold ration distribution ceremony on April 2 (Tuesday)

According to details, ration will be distributed by Chairman Justajoo Foundation Sadaf Raza Waraich among needy and destitute people at Global Palace, near Palm Residency from 4 pm to 7 pm.

