ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :The board of Directors (BoD) of Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) Monday accepted resignation of Managing Director Zahid Mir, who served the organization for a period of over four years.

The BoD has appreciated contribution made by Zahid Mir in implementing a long term sustainability framework for the company besides achieving strict financial controls and disciplines during his tenure as MD, an OGDCL press release said.

Dr Naseem Ahmed, serving as Executive Director (Production), would assume duties of the MD/CEO on acting charge basis.

Dr Naseem Ahmad holds a Ph.D degree in Petroleum Engineering from Imperial College, University of London and has served the OGDCL for over 32 years.