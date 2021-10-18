UrduPoint.com

OGDCL's LPG Production Increases By 9%, Crude Oil 2%

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 02:58 PM

OGDCL's LPG production increases by 9%, crude oil 2%

The Oil and Gas Development Company's (OGDCL)'s production of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) witnessed a 9 per cent increase and crude oil 2 per cent during the last fiscal yea

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :The Oil and Gas Development Company's (OGDCL)'s production of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) witnessed a 9 per cent increase and crude oil 2 per cent during the last fiscal year.

"Despite natural decline at various mature producing fields, the company's average daily net LPG production clocked in at 803 tons portraying an increase of 9% largely due to start-up of production from Mela and Saand fields coupled with higher production from Nashpa, KPD-TAY and non-operated JV fields," the company said in its financial report for the year 2020-21 available with APP.

Likewise, average daily net crude oil production stood at 36,892 barrels showing an increase of 2 per cent primarily owing to commencement of production from Togh, Mangrio and Saand fields combined with the increase in production from Pasahki, Rajian, Chanda, Dhok Hussain, Nashpa and non-operated JV fields.

However, the company's average daily net saleable gas production remained 870 million cubic feet (MMCF) which were lower by 3 per cent as compared to the previous year, mainly due to natural decline at KPD-TAY, Dakhni, Sinjhoro, Qadirpur, Maru-Reti and Loti fields.

During the period under review, the company injected 12 new wells, producing 584,808 barrels (BBL) crude oil and 12,092 mmcf gas, in its production gathering system that included Mela-7, Pasakhi-11, Pasakhi Deep-6, Pasakhi West Deep-2, Saand-1 & 2, TAY South West-1, Umair-1, Mangrio-1, Togh Bala-1, Nashpa-10 and Qadirpur-62 which cumulatively yielded gross crude oil and gas production of 584,808 barrels and 12,092 MMcf respectively," the company said in its financial report for the year 2020-21.

The OGDCL also acquired 2,539 Line-kilometer of 2D and 600 square kilometer of 3D seismic data, spud twenty wells including ten exploratory/appraisal wells, eight development wells, one re-entry well and one sidetrack well.

Its exploratory efforts yielded six oil and gas discoveries including Togh Bala-1, Siab-1(Samanasuk) and Siab-1 (Lumshiwal/Hangu) in district Kohat, KP province, Lakhi Rud X- 1 in district Musa Khel and Jandran X-4 in district Barkhan, Balochistan province and Sial- 1 in district Hyderabad, Sindh province.

