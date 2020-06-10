OGRA activates 22 teams to inspect countrywide oil depots

ISLAMABAD, June 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Tuesday decided to activate its 22 enforcement teams aimed at inspecting oil depots across the country and ending the artificial fuel shortage created by some opportunists.

"As many as 22 OGRA teams along with HDIP (Hydrocarbon Development Institute of Pakistan) experts will inspect all oil depots across Pakistan from 10/6/2020 to check the availability of fuel stocks," authority spokesman Imran Ghaznavi said in a late night tweet.

"Violations will be dealt according to law," he added.