OGRA Asks Punjab CS To Take Action Against Three Illegal Oil Agencies

Published June 13, 2022 | 05:20 PM

OGRA asks Punjab CS to take action against three illegal oil agencies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Monday recommended to the Punjab Chief Secretary for taking action against the three illegal oil agencies, its team unearthed in different localities of the province.

The authority's Enforcement (North) team inspected petrol pumps in the southern region of the province to check accurate measurements of oil, quality and price besides ensuring safety standards at different outlets, OGRA spokesman Imran Ghaznavi said in a news release.

He said the team visited around 40 petrol pumps of different Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), collected samples of petrol and diesel and sent them to the laboratory for a quality check.

"Show Cause Notices to be issued to the violators along with penalties as per law," he added.

The spokesman said the OGRA teams' inspection would be extended across the country to ensure quality, safety standards and accurate measurement of the petroleum products sold at the petrol stations.

The OGRA had adopted a 'no tolerance policy on the accuracy of measurement, quality and safety at the outlets,he said.

The action was taken on the complaints of the general public, he mentioned.

"The teams have also been directed to visit other areas of the province to ensure smooth supply of petroleum products with accuracy, quality and sale of oil at prescribed rates, he added."

