UrduPoint.com

OGRA Assures OMCs To Address Oil Industry's Issues On Priority

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2022 | 07:08 PM

OGRA assures OMCs to address oil industry's issues on priority

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Wednesday assured the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to resolve all the issues confronted by the oil industry on priority

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Wednesday assured the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to resolve all the issues confronted by the oil industry on priority.

The authority OMC and OMAP, in a meeting held at the OGRA's Regional Office Lahore, agreed to make joint efforts in handling all the challenges faced by the oil industry, a news release said here.

Among others, the meeting was attended by representatives of leading OMCs and Oil Marketing Association of Pakistan (OMAP), which was chaired by OGRA Member (Oil) Zain-ul-Abideen Qureshi, Senior Executive Director (Oil) and other officials.

The meeting discussed issues including current scenario relating to price Differential Claim (PDC), IFEM (Inland Freight Equalization Margin) matters, industry's reservations and suggestions on certain matters.

The meeting also deliberated on protecting national interests and promoting fair competition besides resolving the genuine issues of the oil industry that required 'urgent attention' through mutual dialogue.

All stakeholders expressed their concerns on different issues and gave possible solutions, keeping in view the rules and regulations.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority Oil Price All Industry

Recent Stories

vivo Continues Its Supremacy In 2022 With Its V23 ..

Vivo Continues Its Supremacy In 2022 With Its V23 Series

1 hour ago
 Chargé Aggeler Praises U.S.-Pakistan Partnership ..

Chargé Aggeler Praises U.S.-Pakistan Partnership in Fighting COVID-19

1 hour ago
 Delay in IMF loans damaged the economy: Mian Zahid ..

Delay in IMF loans damaged the economy: Mian Zahid Hussain

1 hour ago
 ANF recovers 5 kg drugs; arrests couple

ANF recovers 5 kg drugs; arrests couple

2 minutes ago
 PEMRA issues notices for collection of billions o ..

PEMRA issues notices for collection of billions of rupees from TV

2 minutes ago
 Snatchers gang held; valuables recovered

Snatchers gang held; valuables recovered

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>