OGRA authorizes HDIP to inspect industrial, commercial gas meters

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Tuesday authorized the Hydrocarbon Development Institute of Pakistan (HDIP) to inspect/test industrial and commercial gas meters on the request of consumers.

All the inspections in future would be carried out by the HDIP and respective Sui companies jointly, the authority said in a news release.

OGRA said it took this decision under the Natural Gas Measurement (Technical Standards) Regulations, 2019.

The authority also directed both the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited and Sui Southern Gas Company to coordinate with the HDIP before initiating inspections, replacement or testing of meters carried out on request of industrial and commercial consumers.