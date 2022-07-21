UrduPoint.com

OGRA Believes In Addressing Consumer Concerns On Priority: Chairman

Umer Jamshaid Published July 21, 2022 | 07:30 PM

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Chairman Masroor Khan on Thursday said the authority believed in close liaison with consumers and resolving the issues confronted by them on priority

Addressing a round-table conference organized by OGRA here, he said 51 per cent of issues stood resolved when all stakeholders sat together under one roof and the remaining 49 per cent were settled with mutual discussion.

The conference, jointly chaired by OGRA Chairman Masroor Khan, Member (Gas) Muhammad Arif and (Oil) Zainulabideen Qureshi, Member (Oil), was aimed at deliberating on the Sui gas regulatory reforms from consumers' perspective.

Member (Oil) Zainulabideen highlighted the importance of taking criticism positively and constructively as it always led to the right direction and amicable solution to any issue.

Senior executives of OGRA's Corporate Affairs Division, Gas Department with designated officers from Islamabad, Peshawar and Lahore, representatives from Hydrocarbon Development Institution of Pakistan, Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) were also present.

Representatives of Sarhad, Rawalpindi and Islamabad Chambers of Commerce & Industries, Chairman Cooperative CNG Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Alamzeb raised their issues relating to the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), while consumers from the general public submitted different queries to the authority.

The SNGPL officials answered all relevant queries, following which OGRA advised the company to address consumers' concerns to their entire satisfaction.

Member (Gas) Muhammad Arif assured that OGRA was committed to resolving consumer problems by utilizing all available resources.

