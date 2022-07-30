UrduPoint.com

OGRA Chairman Inspects LPG Cylinder Production Units In Gujranwala

Muhammad Irfan Published July 30, 2022 | 04:00 PM

OGRA chairman inspects LPG cylinder production units in Gujranwala

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Chairman Masroor Ahmed Khan along with officials concerned visited Gujranwala and inspected the facilities producing Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders and equipment.

Officers of OGRA, Hydrocarbon Development Institute of Pakistan and third-party inspectors accompanied the chairman, according to a news release issued here on Saturday.

They inspected M/S Burhan Gas Company, manufacturing domestic as well as commercial LPG Composite cylinders of various sizes and export quality.

The cylinders are exported to various countries including Russia, Kenya and Mexico.

The OGRA chairman also witnessed the LPG Composite cylinders' manufacturing process at the site and appreciated the quality work.

