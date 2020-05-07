UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OGRA Decreases RLNG Price By $2.07 Per Mmbtu

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 11:12 PM

OGRA decreases RLNG price by $2.07 per mmbtu

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Thursday notified revised prices of Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) for the SNGPL and SSGC for the current month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Thursday notified revised prices of Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) for the SNGPL and SSGC for the current month.

According to a notification issued by the authority, there is $2.

07 per mmbtu (Million British Thermal Unit) decrease in the sale price of imported RLNG on the system of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) for the month of May as compared to April.

The new price of the RLNG for SNGPL system has been fixed at $7.5105 per mmbtu, which was $9.5834 during the last month.

Similarly, there is $ 1.80 per mmbtu decline in the sale price of imported RLNG on the system of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) for the current month as compared to the corresponding month.

The new price of the RLNG for SSGC system has been fixed at $7.7521 per mmbtu, which was $9.5582 per in April.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority Company Sale Price April May Gas Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited Sui Southern Gas Company Limited Million SNGPL

Recent Stories

Agthia elects Khalifa Sultan Al Suwaidi as new cha ..

59 minutes ago

Russia’s coronavirus cases rise by 11,231 over p ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Airline Foundation uses 132 million Skywa ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Police organises 4th Media Forum remotely

2 hours ago

IMF Says Approved $18Bln in Emergency Financing fo ..

2 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry demand ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.