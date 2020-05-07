OGRA decreases RLNG price by $2.07 per mmbtu

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Thursday notified revised prices of Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) for the SNGPL and SSGC for the current month

According to a notification issued by the authority, there is $2.

07 per mmbtu (Million British Thermal Unit) decrease in the sale price of imported RLNG on the system of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) for the month of May as compared to April.

The new price of the RLNG for SNGPL system has been fixed at $7.5105 per mmbtu, which was $9.5834 during the last month.

Similarly, there is $ 1.80 per mmbtu decline in the sale price of imported RLNG on the system of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) for the current month as compared to the corresponding month.

The new price of the RLNG for SSGC system has been fixed at $7.7521 per mmbtu, which was $9.5582 per in April.