OGRA Determines Estimated Revenue Requirements Of Sui Companies For FY 2023-24

Umer Jamshaid Published June 03, 2023 | 12:10 AM

OGRA determines estimated revenue requirements of Sui companies for FY 2023-24

ISLAMABAD, Jun 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has determined the revenue requirements of Sui gas companies for fiscal year 2023-24, increasing the average per MMBTU price for SNGPL and SSGC by 50% and 45% respectively.

According to the OGRA notification, the average prescribed price per MMBTU of gas is recommended as Rs 1238.68 and the increase in price per MMBTU is Rs 415.11 with increase percentage of 50% for SNGPL.

Similarly, the average prescribed price for SSGC is determined as Rs 1350.68 with an increase in price per MMBTU is Rs 417.23 and the increase percentage is 45%.

It pointed out that the average prescribed price determined by OGRA mainly comprises of cost of gas which constitutes approximately over 85% of the determined price. The cost of gas is a pass-through item and is calculated in accordance with the agreement signed between the Government of Pakistan and gas producer companies.

The OGRA has also requested the Federal government for advice on category-wise sale prices. "Any revision, as advised by the federal government, shall be accordingly notified by OGRA. Till such time the existing category-wise natural gas sale prices shall continue to prevail," the notification said.

