UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OGRA Determines Gas Price At R 778.59 Per MMBTU On SSGC Network

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 12:36 PM

OGRA determines gas price at R 778.59 per MMBTU on SSGC network

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority has 'provisionally' determined the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC)'s shortfall in estimated revenue requirement for the fiscal year 2020-21 at Rs14,270 million including 'prior year shortfall of Rs50,983 million."

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority has 'provisionally' determined the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC)'s shortfall in estimated revenue requirement for the fiscal year 2020-21 at Rs14,270 million including 'prior year shortfall of Rs50,983 million." "Accordingly, prescribed price at Rs778.59 per MMBTU [Million British Thermal Unit] has been determined by the authority against each category of [gas] consumer as determined u/s 8(2) of the Ordinance," the authority said in its 32-page decision while disposing of the company's review petition for the Estimated Revenue Requirement for year 2020-21.

OGRA was of the view that all the classes of consumers should at least pay the average cost of service or the average prescribed price except wherever the Federal government guidelines had been provided, which would be implemented accordingly.

It said the revised provisional prescribed price determined against each category of consumers was subject to the condition that these "may be readjusted upon receipt of the federal government advice under Section 8 (3) of the Ordinance in respect of the sale price of gas for each category of retail consumers so that the petitioner [SSGC) is able to achieve its revenue requirements in accordance with Section 8 (6) (f) of the Ordinance.

" Accordingly, OGRA said, the federal government was required to advise the authority, "within 40 days of advice from the Authority of revision of prescribed prices," the minimum charges and the sale price for each category of retail consumers, for notification in the official gazette by the authority.

OGRA asked the SSGC to focus and make concerted efforts on reduction of Unaccounted for Gas (UFG), improvement of internal control systems, increase of efficiency, quality of service and emergency response plan. It also advised the company to take effective cost control and reduction measures to remain financially viable instead of "making all- out efforts to seek passing on costs associated with its own inefficiencies, malpractices, thefts, bad debts and alike to the consumers. "Meanwhile, OGRA spokesman Imran Ghaznavi said the authority had determined "the revised prescribed price at Rs 778.59/MMBTU i.e. 5.4% increase. Current sale price is at higher side resulting in no impact on price."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority Company Sale Price May Gas All From Government Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

UN, foreign missions sound alarm over Myanmar coup ..

2 minutes ago

Xi stresses implementation of new development phil ..

2 minutes ago

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Baj ..

2 minutes ago

Libya reports 715 new COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago

Foreign Secy Sohail Mahmood highlights 'Engage Afr ..

6 minutes ago

S.Korea's passenger vehicle export falls 12.1 pct ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.