OGRA Directs Fuel Stations To Ensure Sanitation Under PM's Clean & Green Pakistan Initiative

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 seconds ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 07:00 PM

OGRA directs fuel stations to ensure sanitation under PM's Clean & Green Pakistan initiative

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has directed all Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations to ensure strict implementation of the Prime Minister's Clean & Green Pakistan initiative at and around their retail outlets for the public facilitation.

Besides, the filling stations must "ensure clean washrooms for customers/public convenience especially alongside motorways and tourist destinations across the country," OGRA spokesman Imran Ghaznavi said in a press statement.

Accordingly, he said, an advisory had also been sent to all chief secretaries for the provincial and district governments' full support in a successful execution of the cleanliness drive in every nook and cranny of the country.

778/

