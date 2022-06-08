UrduPoint.com

OGRA Directs OMCs To Ensure Fuel Stocks At Petrol Pumps

Muhammad Irfan Published June 08, 2022 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Tuesday directed all Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to ensure adequate fuel stocks at their petrol pumps across the country aimed at avoiding any inconvenience to consumers.

"There is no price increase in petroleum products. Moreover, the country has more than sufficient stocks available," OGRA spokesman Imran Ghaznavi said in a brief press statement.

The statement came after long queues were witnessed at petrol pumps amid speculations of an increase in the prices of petroleum products by Tuesday night.

