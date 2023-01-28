UrduPoint.com

OGRA For Avoiding Speculations About POL Products' Prices

Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2023 | 05:10 PM

OGRA for avoiding speculations about POL products' prices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :A spokesman for Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Saturday expressed serious concern over the circulation of speculative reports about the prices of petrol and diesel in the media.

"It has been observed that speculative prices of petrol and diesel are being reported in the print and electronic media since last evening that is misleading and incorrect," OGRA spokesman Imran Ghaznavi said in a brief press statement.

He advised the elements, spreading misleading and incorrect information, to avoid disseminating speculative prices of petroleum products in the 'public interest.'

