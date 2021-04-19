UrduPoint.com
OGRA Hears Petitions Seeking Licences For Construction Of LNG Terminals

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 05:00 PM

OGRA hears petitions seeking licences for construction of LNG terminals

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Monday held a virtual public hearing on petitions seeking licences for construction and establishment of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) re-gasification terminals including all allied facilities at Port Qasim, Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Monday held a virtual public hearing on petitions seeking licences for construction and establishment of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) re-gasification terminals including all allied facilities at Port Qasim, Karachi.

The hearing was conducted by OGRA chairman Masroor Khan via video-link in Karachi. The authority's Members Gas, Oil and senior officials were also present on the occasion, a news release said.

Two petitioners Tabeer Energy Private Limited (TEPL) and Energas Terminal Private Limited (ETPL) had applied under OGRA (LNG) Rules, 2007 for grant of license.

The companies wanted to get licenses as LNG Developers for purchase of LNG, re-gasify it through own terminals and supply the commodity to domestic market and fulfill their own requirements.

During the hearing, all the stakeholders unanimously asked the authority to expedite the process of grant of licences to private investors.

They argued that it was imperative to encourage private sector in the LNG business so that future energy needs of the country could be met in an efficient manner.

