UrduPoint.com

OGRA Hears SSGC's Petition For Estimated Revenue Requirement 2021-22

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 02:50 PM

OGRA hears SSGC's petition for Estimated Revenue Requirement 2021-22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) held a public hearing on Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) petition for review of its Estimated Revenue Requirement for the financial year 2021-22 in Karachi on Monday.

"The SSGC has projected a shortfall in revenue requirement of Rs18,399 million for FY 2021-22 and sought an increase in its average prescribed price by 58.42 per MMBTU (Million British Thermal Unit) effective from July 1, 2021, and estimated RLNG (Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas) cost of services at Rs30.

48 per MMBTU," said a news release issued here.

After admitting the petition, the authority issued notices on November 23 to all stakeholders for the hearing public hearing, providing an opportunity to all consumers, the general public and stakeholders to participate and give their input and comments on the petition.

The hearing was held under the chairmanship of Masroor Khan (OGRA Chairman) and two members (Member-Gas and Member-Oil) by providing ample opportunity to all the stakeholders and reserved their decision which would be passed in due course of time.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Hearing Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority Price July November All From Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $71.61 a barrel F ..

OPEC daily basket price stood at $71.61 a barrel Friday

11 minutes ago
 Sialkot lynching: Police arrest seven more suspect ..

Sialkot lynching: Police arrest seven more suspects

15 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree to reconstitute ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree to reconstitute Board of Dubai Free Zones Coun ..

26 minutes ago
 German industrial orders go into reverse in Octobe ..

German industrial orders go into reverse in October

15 minutes ago
 Public, private partnership stressed to boost food ..

Public, private partnership stressed to boost food production

15 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.