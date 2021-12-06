(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) held a public hearing on Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) petition for review of its Estimated Revenue Requirement for the financial year 2021-22 in Karachi on Monday.

"The SSGC has projected a shortfall in revenue requirement of Rs18,399 million for FY 2021-22 and sought an increase in its average prescribed price by 58.42 per MMBTU (Million British Thermal Unit) effective from July 1, 2021, and estimated RLNG (Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas) cost of services at Rs30.

48 per MMBTU," said a news release issued here.

After admitting the petition, the authority issued notices on November 23 to all stakeholders for the hearing public hearing, providing an opportunity to all consumers, the general public and stakeholders to participate and give their input and comments on the petition.

The hearing was held under the chairmanship of Masroor Khan (OGRA Chairman) and two members (Member-Gas and Member-Oil) by providing ample opportunity to all the stakeholders and reserved their decision which would be passed in due course of time.