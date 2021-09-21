UrduPoint.com

OGRA Holds Workshop On Safety Regulations, Third Party Inspectors' Role

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 09:36 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Tuesday held a daylong workshop to highlight the importance of safety, compliance of rules and regulations besides the role of Third Party Inspectors (TPIs) in their true implementation.

The workshop titled 'driving change' was aimed at improving the monitoring of OGRA's rules and regulations, implementation system and holding a thorough debate on the role of TPIs, a news release said.

Around 17 OGRA's prequalified TPIs including of Hydrocarbon Development Institute of Pakistan (HDIP) were invited to present and highlight areas of focus where 'change' was required for better implementation of OGRA rules and regulations.

All TPIs presented their ideas and the questions were asked by participants after each presentation.

OGRA Chairman Masroor Khan informed that arranging this interactive session was primarily to bring positive change in the organization and explore opportunities through discourse aimed at improving compliance, ensuring safety and security in the country.

He further added that through change and self- belief "we can make OGRA as the leading regulatory body in Pakistan driving safety agenda." "The objective of this one-day workshop was to reiterate OGRA's vision to become world-class regulator and implement internationally recognized top-class safety standards in processes, facilities covering LPG, Petroleum products, CNG, LNG, Storage terminals, Refineries and Pipelines," Masroor Khan reiterated.

He said "OGRA is focused to achieve brilliance by aligning its current standards and procedures with International Practices towards standardization without the intent of reinventing the wheel."Overall around 100 participants gave their ideas "as to where they see OGRA in near future especially in the fields of Oil, LPG, LNG, CNG, petrol Pumps, Oil Terminals and Refineries, Pipelines, Lubricants, etc."

