OGRA Imposes Rs40 Mln Fine On Six OMCs For Not Maintaining Fuel Stocks

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 12:40 PM

OGRA imposes Rs40 mln fine on six OMCs for not maintaining fuel stocks

OGRA Spokesman Imran Ghaznavi says fine of five million rupees each has been imposed on Attock Petroleum Limited, Puma, Gas & Oil Pakistan Limited and Hascol, and 10 million rupees each on Shell Pakistan and Total Parco Pakistan Limited.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 12nd, 2020) Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has imposed fine amounting to 40 million rupees on six Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) for not maintaining the required fuel stocks as per terms and conditions of the licences awarded to them.

In a news release, OGRA Spokesman Imran Ghaznavi said fine of five million rupees each has been imposed on Attock Petroleum Limited, Puma, Gas & Oil Pakistan Limited and Hascol, and 10 million rupees each on Shell Pakistan and Total Parco Pakistan Limited.

He said all oil marketing companies have been directed to ensure regular supply of petroleum products to their retail outlets, otherwise fine would be imposed on them as per the law.

The citizens are facing huge trouble due to shortage of fuel in different parts of the country. The owners of filling stations, according to some reports, stocked the oil and refused to sell it the citizens just for low margin.

“I faced huge trouble as there was not even a single filling station on my way to Clifton which could provide me fuel,” said Muhammad Arshad, a resident of Liyari area of the provincial capital.

He said that they had been facing problem due to shortage of oil for last two weeks.

