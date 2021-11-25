OGRA in contact with OMCs for smooth fuel supplies at petrol pumps: Spokesman

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) spokesman Imran Ghaznavi on Thursday said the authority was in contact with Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and other stakeholders to ensure uninterrupted fuel supplies at petrol pumps across the country.

"OGRA is coordinating with OMCs for uninterrupted supplies. OGRA teams are in touch with stakeholders and engaged in smooth supplies," the spokesman said in a tweet.

The other day, the authority took a serious notice of the 'people/entities' who were making attempts to disrupt the fuel supply chain at petrol pumps in the pretext of their demand to increase dealers' profit margin.

"All OMCs have been advised to ensure uninterrupted oil supplies at the retail outlets as OGRA enforcement teams are in field to ensure the same," Imran Ghaznavi said in a press note.

He warned that whosoever found involved in oil disruptions causing public inconvenience "shall be dealt strictly in accordance with OGRA laws."The spokesman advised the public not to worry about fuel supply as the authority was fully aware of its responsibility. "Our enforcement teams are in field day and night, and will ensure no disruption in fuel supply chain."

