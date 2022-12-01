OGRA increases LPG price by Rs11.79 per kg

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports say that the cost of 11.8 kg cylinder will now be at Rs2,548.29.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 1st, 2022) The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Thursday increased the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by Rs11.79 per kilogramme.

The regulator issues the notification about the new prices.

The development took place at the moment when winter season is there.

According to the notification, LPG will cost Rs215.

95/kg from today onwards.

OGRA had earlier increased the prices of LPG for November by Rs2.96/kg to Rs204.16/kg.

This increase made the domestic LPG cylinder (11.8kg) expensive by Rs34.91, while the commercial one (45.4kg) observed a jump of Rs134 in price.

Previously, the government maintained a status quo in the prices of petrol and diesel for the next fortnight.