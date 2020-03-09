OGRA increases RLNG price by $0.17 per mmbtu

(@FahadShabbir)

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Monday notified revised prices of Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) for the SSGC and SNGPL for the current month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Monday notified revised prices of Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) for the SSGC and SNGPL for the current month.

According to a notification, there is $ 0.

17 per mmbtu (Million British Thermal Unit) increase in the sale price of imported RLNG on the system of Sui Southern Gas Pipelines Company (SSGC) for the month of March as compared to February.

The new price of the RLNG for SSGC system has been fixed at $ 11.3681 per mmbtu, which was $ 11.1943 during the last month.

Similarly, there is $ 0.16 per mmbtu surge in the sale price of imported RLNG on the system of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Company Limited (SNGPL) for the current month as compared to the corresponding month.

The new price of the LNG for SNGPL system has been fixed at $ 11.3670 per mmbtu, which was $11.1975 in February.