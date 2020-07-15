OGRA increases RLNG price by $0.39 per MMBTU

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Wednesday notified revised prices of Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) on networks of the SSGC and SNGPL for the current month.

According to a notification issued by the authority, there is $0.

39 per Million British Thermal Unit (MMBTU) increase in the sale price of imported RLNG on the system of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) for the month of July as compared to June. The new price of the RLNG for SSGC system has been fixed at $6.6700 per MMBTU, which was $6.2716 during the last month.

Similarly, there is a $0.34 per MMBTU surge in the sale price of imported RLNG on the system of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) for the current month as compared to the corresponding month. The new price of the RLNG for SNGPL system has been fixed at $6.4750 per MMBTU, which was $6.1284 in June.