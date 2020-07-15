UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OGRA Increases RLNG Price By $0.39 Per MMBTU

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 05:50 PM

OGRA increases RLNG price by $0.39 per MMBTU

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Wednesday notified revised prices of Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) on networks of the SSGC and SNGPL for the current month.

According to a notification issued by the authority, there is $0.

39 per Million British Thermal Unit (MMBTU) increase in the sale price of imported RLNG on the system of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) for the month of July as compared to June. The new price of the RLNG for SSGC system has been fixed at $6.6700 per MMBTU, which was $6.2716 during the last month.

Similarly, there is a $0.34 per MMBTU surge in the sale price of imported RLNG on the system of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) for the current month as compared to the corresponding month. The new price of the RLNG for SNGPL system has been fixed at $6.4750 per MMBTU, which was $6.1284 in June.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority Company Sale Price June July Gas Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited Sui Southern Gas Company Limited Million SNGPL

Recent Stories

Gold prices go up as 24 Karat gold increases by 40 ..

7 minutes ago

TCL Pakistan Debuts an Expanded Range of QLED TVs ..

38 minutes ago

‘Julphar’ rights issue oversubscribed by 2.3 t ..

41 minutes ago

SC indicts Afgha Iftikhar-ud-Din Mirza for anti-ju ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai Police handles 2.4 million calls in Q2

56 minutes ago

Babar Azam e-meets eight-year-old fan

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.