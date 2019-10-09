UrduPoint.com
OGRA Increases RLNG Price By $0.66 Per Mmbtu

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 06:31 PM

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Wednesday notified revised prices of Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) for the SNGPL and the SSGC for the current month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Wednesday notified revised prices of Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) for the SNGPL and the SSGC for the current month.

According to a notification, there is $ 0.

66 per mmbtu (Million British Thermal Unit) increase in the sale price of imported RLNG on the system of Sui Southern Gas Pipelines Company (SSGC) for the month of October as compared to September 2019.

The new price of the RLNG for SSGC system has been fixed at $ 10.7105 per mmbtu, which was $ 10.0457 in the last month.

Similarly, there is $ 0.64 per mmbtu increase in the sale price of imported RLNG on the system of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Company Limited (SNGPL) for the current month as compared to the corresponding month.

The new price of the LNG for SNGPL system has been fixed at $ 10.7230 per mmbtu, which was $ 10.0751 in September.

