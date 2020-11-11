UrduPoint.com
OGRA Issues 4 Notifications Determining RLNG Price From Aug To Nov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 11:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Wednesday issued four notifications, determining the sale price of imported Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) for the months of August, September, October and November.

According to a notification issued for the current month, the authority has fixed per Million British Thermal Unit (MMBTU) RLNG price at $7.6584 on the system of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), while $7.3966 per MMBTU for Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC)'s network.

For the month of October, the RLNG price has been determined at $7.4140 per MMBTU on SNGPL system and $7.1608 for consumers of SGGC.

In another notification, the authority decided to charge $6.

9301 per MMBTU RLNG consumed on the network of SNGPL and $6.6780 per MMBTU on the SSGC system during the month of September.

For August, OGRA fixed the commodity price at $6.3794 per MMBTU on the network of SNGPL and $6.1291 for SSGC.

In the previous notification issued on July 15, there was a $0.34 per MMBTU surge in the sale price of imported RLNG on the system of SNGPL for the month of July as compared to the corresponding month. The new price was fixed at $6.4750 per MMBTU, which was $6.1284 in June.

Similarly, there was a $0.39 per MMBTU increase in the commodity price on the system of SSGC for the month of July as compared to the previous month. The price was fixed at $6.6700 per MMBTU, which was $6.2716 in June.

