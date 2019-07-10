OGRA issues price-revision notification of imported RLNG

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Wednesday notified revised prices of Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) for the current month

According to the notification, there is $0.

41 per mmbtu (Million British Thermal Unit) increase in sale price of imported RLNG on the system of Sui Southern Gas Pipelines Company (SSGC) for the month of July as compared to the last month. The new price of the RLNG for SSGC system has been fixed at $ 11.37 per mmbtu.

Similarly, there is $0.33 per mmbtu surge in sale price of imported RLNG on the system of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Company Limited (SNGPL) for the current month as compared to June, 2019. The new price of the LNG for SNGPL system has been fixed at $ 11.35 per mmbtu.