OGRA, Ministry Of Petroleum, Law Put On Notices In Petition Filed Against Hike In Prices Of Petroleum Products

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 12:38 PM

Sindh High Court (SHC) has issued notices to OGGRA, ministry of petroleum and law minister on the matter of hike in prices of petroleum products

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th January, 2020) Sindh High Court (SHC) has issued notices to OGGRA, ministry of petroleum and law minister on the matter of hike in prices of petroleum products.The notices were issued Thursday during the course of hearing of a petition filed by advocate Irfan Aziz in SHC against increase in petroleum products prices by the government.The petitioner took the plea exorbitant increase in the prices of petroleum products have added to the financial woes of general public.

Government has increased the prices for the 16th time while it has reduced the prices for two times. Once the prices were curtailed by 25 paisas per liter and on the second time by paisas 35.The petitioner prayed the court to declare illegal transaction in paisas when Currency of paisas has been abolished.Petitioner told the court government is collecting tax Rs 65 per liter on petrol.

.The court while issuing notices to all stake holders adjourned the hearing of the case till January 14.

