UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OGRA Moves Fortnightly POL Price Revision Summary

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 04:30 PM

OGRA moves fortnightly POL price revision summary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Sunday moved a price-revision summary of the petroleum products to the quarters concerned for the next fortnight starting from June 1.

As per the summary, the authority has recommended an increase of Rs 4.

30 in per liter price of High Speed Diesel, a slight upward adjustment in the rate of petrol (Motor Spirit) and Kerosene Oil, and to maintain the Light Diesel Oil at the previous rate [unchanged], official sources privy to petroleum sector developments told APP.

They said the Ministry of Finance would formally announce the new prices of petroleum products on Monday after final approval from the Prime Minister.95

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Petrol Prime Minister Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority Oil Price June Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,810 new COVID-19 cases, 1,777 reco ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority launches new P ..

1 hour ago

UAE Ambassador, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister di ..

1 hour ago

SCAD, ADIO sign cooperation agreement to enhance A ..

2 hours ago

19 million additional meals allocated to Gaza Stri ..

2 hours ago

UAE-Georgia ties witness continuous development si ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.