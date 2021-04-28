UrduPoint.com
OGRA Notifies HDIP's Authorization To Inspect Gas Meters

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 03:10 PM

OGRA notifies HDIP's authorization to inspect gas meters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has notified the authorization of Hydrocarbon Development Institute of Pakistan (HDIP) to inspect industrial and commercial meters of Natural and Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) on consumers own request.

The authority in a news release said that the HDIP could witness inspection of gas meters which "may include but not limited to the verification of accuracy of gas meters and field calibration of measuring devices to check compliance of the standards specified by the authority in the regulations.

The inspection of an industrial meter will be carried out at the testing fee of Rs10,000 and a commercial meter for Rs5,000, which would be refundable if a meter was found defective.

"Industrial and commercial consumers of Natural gas/ RLNG can request for meter testing/ calibration in presence of OGRA appointed third-party inspector," the authority said.

