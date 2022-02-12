UrduPoint.com

OGRA Notifies RLNG Price For January, February With Slight Readjustment

Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2022 | 03:46 PM

OGRA notifies RLNG price for January, February with slight readjustment

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Saturday notified the revised price of Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) on networks of the SNGPL and SSGC for January and February with a slight downward/upward adjustment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Saturday notified the revised price of Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) on networks of the SNGPL and SSGC for January and February with a slight downward/upward adjustment.

According to the notification, the authority determined the commodity rate for the current month at $13.3769 and $14.

0783 per imported MMBTU RLNG on the systems of the SNGPL and SSGC respectively.

Similarly, it fixed the price of per Million British Thermal Unit (MMBTU) gas at $13.5655 and $14.2803 for the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) respectively for January 2022.

In December last, the rate of per MMBTU RLNG was $12.6238 and $12.3769 on the networks of SNGPL and SSGC respectively.

>