(@FahadShabbir)

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has postponed the public hearings, which were scheduled to be held on June (7 & 9) to determine SNGPL and SSGC's estimated revenue requirements and prescribed price of gas for the fiscal year 2021-22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has postponed the public hearings, which were scheduled to be held on June (7 & 9) to determine SNGPL and SSGC's estimated revenue requirements and prescribed price of gas for the fiscal year 2021-22.

The new date of hearings would be announced by the authority through national dailies in due course of time, OGRA spokesperson Imran Ghaznavi said in a brief press statement.