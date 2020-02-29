UrduPoint.com
OGRA Recommends Cut In POL Prices

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 02:03 PM

OGRA recommends cut in POL prices

The regulatory body asks the ministry to enforce new prices from the next month commencing from March 1st, 2020.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 29th, 2020) Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) sent a summary to the petroleum division suggesting decrease in the prices of petroleum products from the next month commencing from March 1, 2020.

The sources say that OGRA recommended decrease of at least Rs 5.79 in petroleum products and Rs 7.

23 decrease in price of per litre high speed diesel.

The recommendations for price-cut have been made today besides the requests to enforce the suggested prices immediately.

Last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan had ordered cut in POL prices so that the inflation could be controlled. He had said that he would go to maximum extent to control the prices for the general masses facing trouble due to high prices.

