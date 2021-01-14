OGRA recommends increase in POL prices

(@fidahassanain)

The sources say that Rs 11.95 increase has been recommended for per litre petrol and Rs 9.57for per litre diesel.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 14th, 2021) Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) suggested increase in petroleum products amid rising inflation.

The authority sent a summary to the Ministry of Petroleum by giving recommendation of Rs11 increase in the POL prices.

The sources said that the PM would give approval first after which these prices would be effective. Ogra recommended an increase of Rs 11.95 per litre in the rates of petrol and Rs 9.57 in the price of diesel. The Ministry of Finance would announce the decision after consultation with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The government last month had increased the price of petrol by Rs 2. 31 per litre with the approval of the Prime Minister.