UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OGRA Recommends Increase In POL Prices

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 01:52 PM

OGRA recommends increase in POL prices

The sources say that Rs 11.95 increase has been recommended for per litre petrol and Rs 9.57for per litre diesel.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 14th, 2021) Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) suggested increase in petroleum products amid rising inflation.

The authority sent a summary to the Ministry of Petroleum by giving recommendation of Rs11 increase in the POL prices.

The sources said that the PM would give approval first after which these prices would be effective. Ogra recommended an increase of Rs 11.95 per litre in the rates of petrol and Rs 9.57 in the price of diesel. The Ministry of Finance would announce the decision after consultation with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The government last month had increased the price of petrol by Rs 2. 31 per litre with the approval of the Prime Minister.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Imran Khan Petrol Prime Minister Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority Price Government Pakistan Oilfields Limited

Recent Stories

15kg flour bag price soars to historic high Rs1,00 ..

4 minutes ago

Europe stock markets little changed at open

4 minutes ago

Former presidential hopeful Andrew Yang to run for ..

4 minutes ago

England cricket fan waits 10 months for Sri Lanka ..

7 minutes ago

DC inspects ongoing anti-polio campaign

9 minutes ago

Three motorcyclists died, two injured in separate ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.