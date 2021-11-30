OGRA reduces LPG price by Rs168.91per 11.8-KG cylinder

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Tuesday issued a price-revision notification of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of December, decreasing the commodity price by Rs168.91 per 11.8-KG cylinder.

According to the notification, the authority reduced the locally produced LPG price by Rs14.31 per kilogram.

After the revised price, the LPG cylinder would be sold in the open market at Rs 2,390.44 during the month of December, which was available at Rs 2,559.35 in November.

Whereas, the per Metric Ton (MT) LPG rate has been fixed at Rs 202,579.84 for the month of December. The commodity sale price per MT was Rs216,894.1.6 in November.

The new price would be effective from December 1.

