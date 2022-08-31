OGRA reduces LPG price by Rs75.11per 11.8-kg cylinder

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Wednesday issued a price-revision notification of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for September, decreasing the commodity price by Rs75.11 per 11.8-kilogram cylinder.

According to the notification, the authority reduced the locally produced LPG price by Rs6.36 per kilogram.

After the revised price, the LPG cylinder would be sold in the open market at Rs2496.30 in September, which was available at Rs2,571.41 in August.

Whereas, the per Metric Ton (MT) LPG rate has been fixed at Rs211,551.06 for September. The commodity sale price per MT was Rs217,916.22 in August.