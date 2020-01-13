OGRA reduces RLNG price by $0.36 per mmbtu

(@FahadShabbir)

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Monday notified revised prices of Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) for the SSGC and SNGPL for the current month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Monday notified revised prices of Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) for the SSGC and SNGPL for the current month.

According to a notification, there is $ 0.

36 per mmbtu (Million British Thermal Unit) decrease in the sale price of imported RLNG on the system of Sui Southern Gas Pipelines Company (SSGC) for the month of January 2020 as compared to December 2019.

The new price of the RLNG for SSGC system has been fixed at $ 10.4602 per mmbtu, which was $ 10.8234 in the last month.

Similarly, there is $ 0.35 per mmbtu reduction in the sale price of imported RLNG on the system of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Company Limited (SNGPL) for the current month as compared to the corresponding month.

The new price of the LNG for SNGPL system has been fixed at $ 10.4822 per mmbtu, which was $ 10.8349 in December.