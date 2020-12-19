OGRA refutes editorial contents about fuel-shortage inquiry report

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Spokesman Imran Ghaznavi Saturday refuted a news editorial appearing in a daily about the recent inquiry commission report on the June-fuel shortage, terming it biased, misconceived and contrary to ground realities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Spokesman Imran Ghaznavi Saturday refuted a news editorial appearing in a daily about the recent inquiry commission report on the June-fuel shortage, terming it biased, misconceived and contrary to ground realities.

"The contents of the inquiry report are yet to be proved with sustainable evidence, a matter is still sub-judice in the Lahore High court (LHC)," he said in a press statement.

The spokesman said the accusations leveled in the report against OGRA were felt as unfounded and unsubstantiated, which would be contested with vehement force at all legal and related forums.

"The editorial smacks to reflect some personal bias against the organization as the language used and analogies expressed are felt below the decorum and also against the established norms of decency while criticizing without having complete knowledge and background of the issue," he added.