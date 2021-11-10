OGRA revises RLNG price with slight downward adjustment

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Wednesday notified the revised price of Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) on networks of the SSGC and SNGPLfor the current month, with a slight downward adjustment

According to the notification, the authority decreased the price of imported RLNG by $0.

1021 per Million British Thermal Unit (MMBTU) on the system of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC). It fixed the commodity rate at $15.4259 per MMBTU for the month of November, which was available at $15.5280 during the last month.

Similarly, the sale price per MMBTU RLNG witnessed $ 0.1037 decline on the SNGPL system after the authority determined the rate at $15.6791 for the current month, which was being sold at $15.7828 in October.