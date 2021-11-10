UrduPoint.com

OGRA Revises RLNG Price With Slight Downward Adjustment

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 09:36 PM

OGRA revises RLNG price with slight downward adjustment

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Wednesday notified the revised price of Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) on networks of the SSGC and SNGPLfor the current month, with a slight downward adjustment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Wednesday notified the revised price of Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) on networks of the SSGC and SNGPLfor the current month, with a slight downward adjustment.

According to the notification, the authority decreased the price of imported RLNG by $0.

1021 per Million British Thermal Unit (MMBTU) on the system of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC). It fixed the commodity rate at $15.4259 per MMBTU for the month of November, which was available at $15.5280 during the last month.

Similarly, the sale price per MMBTU RLNG witnessed $ 0.1037 decline on the SNGPL system after the authority determined the rate at $15.6791 for the current month, which was being sold at $15.7828 in October.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority Company Sale Price October November Gas Sui Southern Gas Company Limited Million SNGPL

Recent Stories

Dubai-based company launches disruptive AC Safety ..

Dubai-based company launches disruptive AC Safety Helmet at Expo 2020

7 minutes ago
 Dubai Press Club unveils agenda for Dubai PodFest ..

Dubai Press Club unveils agenda for Dubai PodFest 2021

7 minutes ago
 England post 166-4 in T20 World Cup semi-final

England post 166-4 in T20 World Cup semi-final

6 seconds ago
 DG ISI calls on Air Chief

DG ISI calls on Air Chief

1 minute ago
 Construction of Karim Block flyover to begin soon: ..

Construction of Karim Block flyover to begin soon: Mehmood ur Rasheed

1 minute ago
 Death Toll in Fuel Tanker Explosion in Sierra Leon ..

Death Toll in Fuel Tanker Explosion in Sierra Leone Hits 130 - Reports

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.