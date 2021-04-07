UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OGRA Revises RLNG Price With Slight Upward Adjustment

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 09:59 PM

OGRA revises RLNG price with slight upward adjustment

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Wednesday notified the revised price of Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) on networks of the SSGC and SNGPL for the current month with a slight upward adjustment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Wednesday notified the revised price of Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) on networks of the SSGC and SNGPL for the current month with a slight upward adjustment.

According to a notification, the authority has fixed the price of imported RLNG at $9.4779 per Million British Thermal Unit (MMBTU) on the system of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) for the month of April, which was $9.3145 during the last month.

Similarly, the sale price of per MMBTU RLNG would be $9.7638 on the SNGPL system during the current month, which was being sold at $9.5905 in March.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority Company Sale Price March April Gas Sui Southern Gas Company Limited Million SNGPL

Recent Stories

36 criminals held; drugs, weapons seized

2 minutes ago

Administrator calls for making arrangements for mo ..

2 minutes ago

1,163 shopping malls, restaurants, marriage halls ..

2 minutes ago

CCI decides to establish its permanent secretariat ..

5 minutes ago

13 acres land retrieved

5 minutes ago

Police officers awarded commendation certificates

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.