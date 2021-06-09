UrduPoint.com
OGRA Revises RLNG Price With Slight Upward Adjustment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 03:10 PM

OGRA revises RLNG price with slight upward adjustment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Wednesday notified the revised price of Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) on networks of the SSGC and SNGPL for the current month with a slight upward adjustment.

According to a notification, the authority has increased the price of imported RLNG by $0.

08 per Million British Thermal Unit (MMBTU) on the system of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC). It fixed the commodity rate at $10.0497 per MMBTU for the month of June, which was available at $9.9692 during the last month.

Similarly, the sale price of per MMBTU RLNG witnessed $ 0.07 increase on the SNGPL system after the authority determined the rate at $10.3326 for the current month, which was being sold at $10.2528 in May.

