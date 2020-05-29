The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has asked Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to furnish a three-month data regarding depot-wise sales and stocks of petrol and high speed diesel by June 1

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has asked Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to furnish a three-month data regarding depot-wise sales and stocks of petrol and high speed diesel by June 1.

"You [OMCs) are directed to provide depot-wise sales and stocks data in respect of MS [Petrol] and HSD [High Speed Diesel], as per the prescribed format, for the past three months (March, April and May) through return fax or email by 5 p.m. on June1. In case of failure to provide the above information within the stipulated time, legal action as per law shall be initiated," the authority said in a letter written to Chief Executives of 33 OMCs operating in the country, a copy of which was available with APP.

OGRA also advised the OMCs to ensure smooth supply of petroleum products at their retail outlets.

Meanwhile, the authority asked the Hydrocarbon Development Institute of Pakistan (HDIP) physically check and confirm the availability of MS and HSD with all OMCs depots, retail outlets and refinery storages.

"The retail outlets of all OMCs across the country be randomly inspected to ensure that sufficient product (MS & HSD) is available and shortage, if any, observed be reported to OGRA," OGRA said.

They authority asked the HDIP to initiate the inspections on 'urgent basis' and accordingly submit a report by June 3. "The inspection charges shall be borne by the concerned OMC and refinery."OGRA also advised OMCs to ensure availability of their staff at all storage locations for access and smooth conduct of inspections by HDIP especially on May 30 and onward till June 2. "All OMCs will also ensure maximum cooperation and availability of relevant documents at their retail outlets."/395