OGRA sends POL price reduction summary to Petroleum Division

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Friday forwarded a summary to the Petroleum Division to reduce prices of POL products for the month of September

As per the summary, the authority has suggested Rs 7.

66 decrease in per liter price of High Speed Diesel, Rs 4.59 in petrol, Rs 4.27 in Kerosene oil and Rs 5.63 in Light Diesel oil.

The finance ministry will formally notify the revised prices after final approval on August 31, which would be effective from September 1.