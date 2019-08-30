UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OGRA Sends POL Price Reduction Summary To Petroleum Division

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 07:37 PM

OGRA sends POL price reduction summary to Petroleum Division

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Friday forwarded a summary to the Petroleum Division to reduce prices of POL products for the month of September

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Friday forwarded a summary to the Petroleum Division to reduce prices of POL products for the month of September.

As per the summary, the authority has suggested Rs 7.

66 decrease in per liter price of High Speed Diesel, Rs 4.59 in petrol, Rs 4.27 in Kerosene oil and Rs 5.63 in Light Diesel oil.

The finance ministry will formally notify the revised prices after final approval on August 31, which would be effective from September 1.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Petrol Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority Oil Price August September From Pakistan Oilfields Limited

Recent Stories

Saif bin visits DEWA stand at Aqdar World Summit i ..

56 minutes ago

Kashmir hour observed in Hazara division

4 minutes ago

Anderson out of the rest of the Ashes

4 minutes ago

Over 10 Policemen Injured in Migrant Attempt to Br ..

4 minutes ago

Russia Not Against Holding of Normandy Four Summit ..

21 minutes ago

Kashmir Hour observed across AJK with renewed pled ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.