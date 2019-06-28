UrduPoint.com
OGRA Sends POL Price Revision Summary To Petroleum Division

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 06:03 PM

OGRA sends POL price revision summary to Petroleum Division

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has forwarded a summary to the Petroleum Division to revise prices of POL products for the month of July

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has forwarded a summary to the Petroleum Division to revise prices of POL products for the month of July.

As per the summary, the authority has suggested Rs 2.

94 reduction in per liter price of kerosene oil and Rs 0.77 decrease in per liter price of petrol. Besides, it proposed an increase of Rs 2.30 in price of high speed diesel per liter and Rs 0.26 surge in per liter rate of light diesel oil.

The finance ministry will formally notify the revised prices after final approval on June 30, which would be effective from July 1.

