OGRA sends POL price revision summary to Petroleum Division

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has forwarded a summary to the Petroleum Division to revise prices of POL products for the month of August

As per the summary, the authority has suggested Rs 5.

65 increase in per liter price of High Speed Diesel, Rs 5.15 in petrol, Rs 5.38 in Kerosene oil and Rs 8.90 in Light Diesel oil.

The finance ministry will formally notify the revised prices after final approval on July 31, which would be effective from August 1.