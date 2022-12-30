UrduPoint.com

OGRA Slashes LPG Price By Rs 136.86 Per 11.8-kg Cylinder

Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2022 | 08:57 PM

OGRA slashes LPG price by Rs 136.86 per 11.8-kg cylinder

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Friday issued a price-revision notification of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for January, decreasing the commodity price by Rs 136.86 per 11.8-kilogram cylinder.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Friday issued a price-revision notification of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for January, decreasing the commodity price by Rs 136.86 per 11.8-kilogram cylinder.

According to the notification, the LPG price has been reduced by Rs 11.59 per kilogram.

After the revised price, the LPG cylinder would be sold in the open market at Rs 2,411.43 in January, which was available at Rs 2548.29 in December.

Whereas, the per metric ton (MT) LPG rate has been fixed at Rs 204,358.51 for January. The commodity sale price per MT was Rs 215,956.45 in December.

The new price will be effective from January 1, 2023.

Meanwhile, the Liquefied Petroleum Gas Industries Association (LPGIA) appreciated the coalition government for the remarkable reduction in the LPG price during the peak winter season as the initiative would help provide the common man with cheap fuel, especially in remote areas of the country.

LPGIA Chairman Irfan Khokhar said the current government believed in giving maximum relief to the masses and suggested that the LPG price could be further brought down with certain corrective measures.

He suggested increasing LPG's local production and restarting Asia's biggest plant, operated under Jamshoro Joint Venture Limited (JJVL), which was closed for the last two years.

He claimed that the association could provide LPG to consumers across the country at a reduced rate if the LPG industry was given incentives at par with the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) sector.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

LPG Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority Sale Man Price Jamshoro January December Gas Market From Government Industry Asia

Recent Stories

UAE leaders condole Indian Prime Minister over mot ..

UAE leaders condole Indian Prime Minister over mother&#039;s death

13 minutes ago
 Seven held, one shop sealed on violation of price ..

Seven held, one shop sealed on violation of price control in Quetta

20 seconds ago
 Influencer Andrew Tate held in Romania for human t ..

Influencer Andrew Tate held in Romania for human trafficking

21 seconds ago
 Terrorist Attack on Oil Field in Syria Kills at Le ..

Terrorist Attack on Oil Field in Syria Kills at Least 10 People - Reports

24 seconds ago
 Father killed, son injured in Hub firing

Father killed, son injured in Hub firing

8 minutes ago
 PITB, GB Education dept sign DoU for deployment of ..

PITB, GB Education dept sign DoU for deployment of Online Student Information Sy ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.