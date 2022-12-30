OGRA slashes LPG price by Rs 136.86 per 11.8-kg cylinder

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Friday issued a price-revision notification of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for January, decreasing the commodity price by Rs 136.86 per 11.8-kilogram cylinder.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Friday issued a price-revision notification of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for January, decreasing the commodity price by Rs 136.86 per 11.8-kilogram cylinder.

According to the notification, the LPG price has been reduced by Rs 11.59 per kilogram.

After the revised price, the LPG cylinder would be sold in the open market at Rs 2,411.43 in January, which was available at Rs 2548.29 in December.

Whereas, the per metric ton (MT) LPG rate has been fixed at Rs 204,358.51 for January. The commodity sale price per MT was Rs 215,956.45 in December.

The new price will be effective from January 1, 2023.

Meanwhile, the Liquefied Petroleum Gas Industries Association (LPGIA) appreciated the coalition government for the remarkable reduction in the LPG price during the peak winter season as the initiative would help provide the common man with cheap fuel, especially in remote areas of the country.

LPGIA Chairman Irfan Khokhar said the current government believed in giving maximum relief to the masses and suggested that the LPG price could be further brought down with certain corrective measures.

He suggested increasing LPG's local production and restarting Asia's biggest plant, operated under Jamshoro Joint Venture Limited (JJVL), which was closed for the last two years.

He claimed that the association could provide LPG to consumers across the country at a reduced rate if the LPG industry was given incentives at par with the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) sector.