OGRA Slashes LPG Prices By Rs 48 Per Kg

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2023 | 06:00 PM

OGRA slashes LPG prices by Rs 48 per kg

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) slashed the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by Rs 49 to Rs 229 per kilogram for the month of April 2023.

According to a notification issued by OGRA on Friday, the above prices will be effective from April 1.

Following this, the price of 11.8 kg domestic LPG cylinder has decreased by Rs 576 for the whole month of April.

In the monthly review, OGRA announced to cut Rs 278 to Rs 229 per kg price and the new domestic cylinder of 11.

8 kg price has also reduced from Rs 3,278 to Rs 2,702.

Maximum LPG consumer price has been decreased by Rs 48,775 per MT from Rs 277,774 to Rs 228,999 per MT.

Similarly, the maximum producer price with 18% GST decreased by Rs 576 from Rs 2,790 to Rs 2,214.

The notification said LPG prices will be regulated with a maximum price at all levels of the supply chain. However, it added, producers, marketing companies and distributors may sell below the maximum price determined from time to time.

