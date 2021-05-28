UrduPoint.com
OGRA Starts Process To Bring LPG Bowzers Under 'regulatory Regime': Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 10:19 PM

OGRA starts process to bring LPG bowzers under 'regulatory regime': Spokesman

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has started the process to bring the bowzers, transporting the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), under its 'regulatory regime' aimed at avoiding untoward incidents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has started the process to bring the bowzers, transporting the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), under its 'regulatory regime' aimed at avoiding untoward incidents.

Accordingly, the authority has issued an adequate number of licences to carry / transport the LPG. "The list of licensed LPG bowzers along with licensing mechanism/criteria has been placed at OGRA's website i.e. www.ogra.org.pk.," OGRA spokesperson Imran Ghaznavi said in a brief press statement on Friday.

He made it clear that only the licenced bowzers would be allowed to operate in the near future.

Ghaznavi said the LPG dealers had also been directed to ensure adopting international standards for the safety of public life and property while transporting the commodity.

The spokesperson hoped that all the stakeholders would cooperate with the authority by implementing all safety measures and adopting the international standards.

